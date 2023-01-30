Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.06.

Shares of SPGI opened at $373.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

