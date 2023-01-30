VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of VMware worth $83,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.56.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.50. The stock had a trading volume of 218,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

