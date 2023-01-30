VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $133.27 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $133.27 million and approximately $882,032.51 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,865,627,546,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,564,314,699,081 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

