Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.48. 152,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

