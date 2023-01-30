Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.13.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Waste Connections stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.48. 152,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,696. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity at Waste Connections
In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
