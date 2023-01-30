Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 6.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.33. Approximately 2,374,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,552,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

