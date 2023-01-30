WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,300. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.