Wedbush Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.84 on Friday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.