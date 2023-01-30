Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up about 2.5% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.28. 59,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,544. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.