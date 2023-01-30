Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $160.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.53.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.