Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $160.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.53.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.91. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.