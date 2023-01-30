Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDO shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total transaction of C$173,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,350.

WDO opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$904.79 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.57.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

