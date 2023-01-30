Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 2.7% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.75 and last traded at $130.15. 197,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 821,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

