Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Trims Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,106 shares during the quarter. Concentrix comprises 3.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Concentrix worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $126.51. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Concentrix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.