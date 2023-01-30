WINkLink (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.15 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $90.56 million and $10.15 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009319 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,865,447.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

