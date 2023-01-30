Wolfe Research Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $458.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.