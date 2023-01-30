WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $296.03 million and $18.87 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,352,209 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars.

