World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

WWE stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $84.95. 629,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,641. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.