XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 5.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 5,208,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,436,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Further Reading

