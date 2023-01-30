YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $5.80

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.10 to $5.80 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of several other reports. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.