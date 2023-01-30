Zcash Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $45.25 or 0.00195207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $735.47 million and $73.97 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00045046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,252,006 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.