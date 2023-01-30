Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $334.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.