14,532 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.8 %

PFE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,580,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.