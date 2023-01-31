205,761 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 205,761 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000. Shell accounts for 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

About Shell

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 1,601,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.