7,299 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,389,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 615,284 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.