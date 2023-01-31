Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABMD. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $350.50.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.57. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,467,000 after buying an additional 287,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,329,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after buying an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

