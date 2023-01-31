Acala Token Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $80.70 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019132 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00215745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12982663 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,197,956.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.