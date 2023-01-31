Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Achain has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.31 million and $185,633.93 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003793 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

