Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

