Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Shares of ACOR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.
