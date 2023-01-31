adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €180.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($84.78) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €147.32 ($160.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.83. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

