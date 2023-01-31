ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.78

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.78 ($24.76) and last traded at €22.50 ($24.46), with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($24.57).

ADVA Optical Networking Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

