Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $161.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.