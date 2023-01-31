Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading Up 3.5%

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 26,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Company Profile

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

