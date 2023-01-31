aelf Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. aelf has a market capitalization of $96.33 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

