Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 33.5 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.