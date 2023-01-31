Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,948,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $505.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,241. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.67 and a 200-day moving average of $501.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.