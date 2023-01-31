Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.49

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 44096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

