Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. Approximately 555,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05. The firm has a market cap of C$327.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

