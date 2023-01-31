Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $61.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,434,210,274 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,412,115 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

