Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 5.0 %

DRTSW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,580. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

