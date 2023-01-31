Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AAMC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

