Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.78-5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.94 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

