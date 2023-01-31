American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,679 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 3.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.56% of American Water Works worth $604,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Price Performance
Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $154.74. 345,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58.
American Water Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.
American Water Works Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
See Also
