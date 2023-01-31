American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254,679 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 3.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.56% of American Water Works worth $604,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $154.74. 345,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

