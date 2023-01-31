Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.60 EPS.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. 3,403,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,440. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.27.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Amgen

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

