Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays cut shares of Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($15.07) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.20) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.69.

Antofagasta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $21.18 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $23.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

