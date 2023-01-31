Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after buying an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,377,000 after buying an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

