Aragon Price Tops $3.15 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Aragon has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00013625 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $136.00 million and approximately $26.12 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
