Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $82.25. 3,877,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after buying an additional 434,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

