Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $86.32 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00084735 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058248 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00025905 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004154 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000234 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
