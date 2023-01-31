Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.18

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 156679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Acquisition by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,299 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,922,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 612,457 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 393,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after buying an additional 356,070 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

