ARMOR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,718.59 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. ARMOR has a total market cap of $426,739.55 and $14,718.59 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

