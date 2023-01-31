Asana (NYSE:ASAN) versus Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Head-To-Head Review

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Asana and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 8 3 0 2.08 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $21.77, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -79.14% -190.24% -53.87% Full Truck Alliance -19.25% -3.25% -2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Asana and Full Truck Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $378.44 million 8.71 -$288.34 million ($2.08) -7.45 Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 11.96 -$573.46 million ($0.17) -47.35

Asana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full Truck Alliance. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Asana on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. It serves customers in industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, media, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

